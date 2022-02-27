PotCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $563.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $563.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.29 or 0.07024902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00274640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00800987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00072450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00397612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00215168 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,410,854 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

