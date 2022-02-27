Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $1.63

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $325,351.75 and $3,093.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.21 or 0.07057699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.92 or 0.99625391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

