PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). Approximately 9,409,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,825,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
The firm has a market capitalization of £125.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.15.
About PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)
