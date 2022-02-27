PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,561,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. PPL has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

