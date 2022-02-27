Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.04. 348,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 765% from the average session volume of 40,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.