Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.04. 348,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 765% from the average session volume of 40,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.
