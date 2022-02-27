Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $168,917.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,060 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,034,000 after acquiring an additional 685,813 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Procore Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

