Project TXA (TXA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Project TXA has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $579,757.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

