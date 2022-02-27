Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROV opened at $16.45 on Friday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

