Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,294,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vroom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after buying an additional 249,046 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vroom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

