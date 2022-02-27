Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of BE stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

