Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 679,164 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,164 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

