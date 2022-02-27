Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

