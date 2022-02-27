Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.66 ($130.29).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. Puma has a twelve month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.