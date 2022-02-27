Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $286.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Pure Cycle Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.