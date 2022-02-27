Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 684.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period.

Shares of PRPL opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

