Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SP Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

