Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of M opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

