Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Cut by Analyst

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

