Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

