Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised by Analyst

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

