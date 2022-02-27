QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 62.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 276,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.