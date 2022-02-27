Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases $3,579,186.52 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $3,579,186.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

