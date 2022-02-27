Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

QMCO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 541,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6,391.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

