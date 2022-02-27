Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00274950 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004535 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.30 or 0.01229634 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

