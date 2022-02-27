Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quidel by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quidel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.