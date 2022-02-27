Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.30.

QUISF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

