Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,332,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 60.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Radian Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

