Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

RPD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 595,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,794. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

