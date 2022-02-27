Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.