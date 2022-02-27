Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

