Raymond James Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $285.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,887,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

