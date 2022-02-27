Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 6.11 and last traded at 6.05. Approximately 151,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 253,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.50.

Get Reconnaissance Energy Africa alerts:

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.