Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,892 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,330 ($31.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.56) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,670 ($36.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.64).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,263 ($30.78) on Wednesday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.33). The stock has a market cap of £43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,280.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,256.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.91), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($428,664.37).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.