Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,424 shares of company stock worth $5,747,982. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

