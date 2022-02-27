Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

