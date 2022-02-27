Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1,547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in APA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

