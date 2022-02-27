Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,681 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wireless Telecom Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

WTT stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

