Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dillard’s by 85,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS opened at $265.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.53. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $77.61 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.