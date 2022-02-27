Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,742 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NewAge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NewAge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NewAge by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.33.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

