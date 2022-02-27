Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

