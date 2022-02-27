Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

RCII opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 143,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

