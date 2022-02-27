Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.
RCII opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 143,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
