Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,175. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.