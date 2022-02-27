Research Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.