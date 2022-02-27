Reviewing Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 7.44% 2.26% 0.21% BayCom 22.28% 8.12% 0.89%

55.6% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Investar and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than BayCom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 1.93 $8.00 million $0.76 26.47 BayCom $92.88 million 2.56 $20.69 million $1.91 11.65

BayCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investar. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BayCom beats Investar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

