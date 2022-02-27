Reviewing Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical $139.67 million 30.73 $13.79 million $0.27 316.60

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $116.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.58%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

