Reviewing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrueCar and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 6 1 0 2.14 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Moxian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.15 $76.54 million $0.63 5.30 Moxian $950,000.00 25.90 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 26.21% -8.31% -6.98% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Moxian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

