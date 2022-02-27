Revolve Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.