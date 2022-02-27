Revolve Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

