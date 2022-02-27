Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

