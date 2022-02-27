RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.