RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $390.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.